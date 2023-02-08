Citykart appoints Ritesh Rathi as its president and COO

Citykart has appointed Ritesh Rathi as its president and chief operating officer (COO). According to the company, Rathi will oversee the strategy, retail operations, HR, marketing, supply chain technology and overall growth of the business.

With more than two decades of business experience in retail, manufacturing, banking, and financial services, Rathi has been associated with multiple global organizations, including Walmart India, where he last served as senior vice president. He joined Walmart India in 2008 and was one of the core team members responsible for setting up Walmart’s B2B vertical in India from scratch. During his 13-year stint at Walmart, Rathi worked in various roles including operations, sales and digital transformation.

Sudhanshu Agarwal, founder and CEO, Citykart, said, “Ritesh’s in-depth understanding of retail and wholesale businesses in India and international markets will enable him to steer our business towards sustainable growth in the long run. Besides, his cross-functional exposure will make him a valuable asset to the team. We look forward to working with Ritesh and driving Citykart’s growth on all fronts.”

“I plan on working closely with the Citykart team to build the business further through a blend of innovation, technology, and customer-centricity. I, look forward to working with the team to achieve our collective goals and make Citykart a retailer of choice of its customers” added Rathi.

Rathi is a chartered accountant registered with the Institute of chartered accountants of India and has also participated in various programs and courses related to leadership, diversity, project management and analytics. He is also a mentor and advisor to multiple startups.

