Cisco APJC partners with The 23 Watts as its employee communications and engagement partner 

Cisco APJC has partnered with public relations (PR) and communications agency The 23 Watts as its employee communications and engagement partner for the Asia-Pacific, Japan and China (APJC) region. As per the company, the agency will be responsible for shaping employee communication strategies and driving engagement tailored for 10 countries and nearly 20,000 of its people across the region. The company claimed that the mandate will be driven out of the agency’s Bengaluru and Delhi offices.

In today’s day and age, people’s experience at the workplace is what sets companies and their cultures apart, Kirti Singh, chief operating officer, The 23 Watts, said. “Over the last two years, we have focused our efforts on powering employee communication and engagement alongside building employee synergy in the process. With people being Cisco’s biggest asset, we will take their efforts forward as we commence a journey with them in the APJC region,” she added.

At Cisco, the people are at the core of all that we do, anchored in and linked to our company purpose and vision, Puneet Pal Singh, director, communications, APAJ, said. “The partnership with The 23 Watts will continue engaging our teams to challenge themselves as we move forward in our journey of building an inclusive future for all,” he highlighted.

