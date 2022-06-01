Cipla Health rolls out new campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Cipla Health’s multivitamin supplement brand Maxirich in association with Taproot Dentsu has launched a new television commercial featuring its brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana. Through the campaign, the brand aims to create awareness pertaining to the importance of the consumption of multivitamin supplements in one’s day-to-day life.

“With Ayushmann Khurrana, we have found the perfect fit for the brand as he exudes the qualities that the brand intends to deliver to our consumers. Through this commercial, our endeavour is to increase the adoption of multivitamins among the masses and make it a part of their daily diet,” Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health, said.

Conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu, a dentsuMB company and the creative agency from dentsu India, the TVC showcases the actor saving the day through an act that not only reveals a noble heart but his energy as well. The primary highlight of this TVC has been fitness, stamina, and energy portrayed by the actor, which encapsulates the key messaging of the brand. The ad has been launched across TV, digital, cinemas and social media platforms.

“The energy demonstrated by Ayushmann Khurrana in the campaign feels truly infectious and aptly demonstrates how the world can be a better place when you are full of energy and noble intentions,” Abhishek Deshwal, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu, stated.

