Cinthol’s new campaign encourages people to bring outside freshness at home

Soap brand, Cinthol has launched a new television commercial for Cinthol Cool and Cinthol Lime Fresh, featuring a reprised version of the ‘Alive is Awesome’ campaign. Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia and produced by Nirvana Films, the film addresses the tough times where outdoors are closed and adventures are an uncertainty, and shows how despite all, Cinthol soaps can bring that sensorial outdoor freshness home.

The film shows the perspective of someone who craves to go out and misses new adventures. But on unpacking the soap, he is then greeted by a massive wave of freshness.

2020 has made market innovations happen at a rapid speed, made us reinvent our strategies, shoot campaigns at home, be more agile and execute new product launches within months, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said. “With this new and improved approach, we wanted to come out with something that would help connect with our stakeholders in a meaningful manner, so we decided to recreate one of our most successful films from the past with a touch of the topical sentiments. This new film on Cinthol Lime and Cinthol Cool conveys the brand’s core proposition relevant to the current times and we are optimistic that our audience will enjoy them too,” he added.

According to Anu Joseph, chief creative officer, Creativeland Asia, Cinthol’s philosophy of Alive is Awesome is built on enjoying every moment to its fullest. “Alive bathing experiences in the outdoors is at the core of the brand. In this pandemic situation, travel and adventure aren’t feasible. But, Cinthol, with its refreshing range of Lime and Cool soaps, promises you to bring alive that experience in your shower. That’s what this film, which is also a throwback to Cinthol’s iconic 2012 ad, communicates,” he explained.

