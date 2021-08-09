Cinthol appoints actor Siddharth as brand ambassador for its germ protection health soap, Cinthol Health Plus

A new Cinthol Health Plus campaign #HaiTaiyaarHum featuring the actor has also been created to highlight product features

Godrej Consumer Products Limited’s (GCPL) brand Cinthol has roped in actor Siddharth Suryanarayan, as the brand ambassador for Cinthol Health Plus soap. As per the company, the association is aimed at driving awareness about the health soap among consumers. A new Cinthol Health Plus campaign #HaiTaiyaarHum featuring the actor has also been created to highlight product features and increase visibility of the brand. The campaign has been conceptualised by Creativeland Asia.

With the association, Cinthol Health Plus and Suryanarayan aim to communicate how the soap safeguards users from bacteria and viruses. “Cinthol is a legacy soap brand which I have personally used over the years. I will be endorsing Cinthol Health Plus which stands for fearless protection. Being objective, firm and brave are some of the qualities which defines me as a person. This is the reason I feel my collaboration with the brand makes complete sense,” Suryanarayan said.

He further added that Cinthol Health Plus soap has the power of 99.9% germ protection with a deo fragrance. “Given the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Cinthol and I want to encourage people to continue answering our call of duty because we have the assurance of Cinthol Health Plus,” Suryanarayan stated.

“With our new partnership with Siddharth, we expect to disrupt our core markets and further strengthen the brand position. Together with Siddharth, we are bringing the messaging of taking on one’s duties fearlessly with the assurance of Cinthol. The new TVC anchored on fearless protection will bring alive Cinthol philosophy of Alive is Awesome in a unique way. Unlike other health soaps, Cinthol Health Plus delivers protection from germs without compromising on fragrance,” Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said on the association with the actor.

