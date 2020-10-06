  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cinema halls to reopen Oct 15 onwards with 50% capacity

October 6, 2020 11:48 AM

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in its unlock guidelines issued on September 30 allowed reopening of cinema halls from October 15

After seven months of shut down due to COVID-19, cinema halls will reopen on October 15 with 50% capacity and one-seat distance between the viewers, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Tuesday.

Using the hashtag UnlockWithPrecautions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted a set of rules all cinema halls will have to follow to safely continue their operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cinema halls are shut for last seven months. They are now opening from October 15. For safety of people, we have come out with SOP to be followed,” Javadekar said. Cinema halls shall be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity only and people will maintain one-seat distance. Wearing masks at all times will be important, he added.

Briefing the press at his residence, the Union minister also said that online booking of tickets will be encouraged but box office will be open for single-screen theatres.

“In single screen theatres, ticket counters will be opened. However, we encourage online booking for contact-less transactions. Proper ventilation has to be ensured and temperature setting of all air conditioning should be above 23 degree Celsius,” he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in its unlock guidelines issued on September 30 allowed reopening of cinema halls from October 15.

