Cigniti rolls out new brand identity

Cigniti Technologies, an artificial intelligence (AI) and IP-led digital assurance and digital engineering services company, has rolled out a new brand identity. The company, through its new identity, claims to have renewed vision to help its clients in accelerating their digital transformation journeys and achieve market leadership.

According to the company, with the new brand identity, it reinstates its position as a trusted digital transformation partner for its clients. The company claims that 60 of its partners belong to the Fortune 500 group and more than 80 clients belong to the ranks of global 2000 companies. The company further explained that in addition to talking about the futuristic vision, the new logo aspires to uphold a contemporary attitude, thereby depicting a visual transition toward digitalisation. “Over the last decade, we have observed a tremendous growth trajectory with a rock-solid foundation and people-first values at our core. This identity marks our transformation journey into the digital orbit,” Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO, Cigniti Technologies, said. He further stated that the rebranding strengthens its vision statement – ‘Together, we build a better future through technology-led transformation’. “The new brand logo is modern and reflects the diversity and goals of our employees, imbibing our value system,” he added.

Additionally, the refreshed look, as per the company, is an expression of its core values. According to Sairam Vedam, CMO, Cigniti Technologies, the rebranded identity is a thoughtful expression of the company’s constant commitment to innovation, excellence, and growth. “Cigniti is making a significant shift from being a company that exclusively provided pure-play software testing and quality engineering services to becoming a full-cycle provider of digital assurance and digital engineering services,” he added.

With this pivot, Cigniti claims to firm up its ambition to develop into a focused provider of digital engineering services, while maintaining its core value of being a quality-first company.

