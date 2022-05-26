CHUPPS raises $1.5 million in Pre-Series A round

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) sustainable footwear brand CHUPPS﻿ has raised $1.5 million in Pre-Series A round from Green Frontier Capital. The round also saw participation from other lead investors such as Gunavanth Vaid from 4G Capital, Kaushal Vora from Genesis Packaging, Swanand Kelkar from Breakout Capital Advisors and Gaurav Mathrawala from Mathsons Re-insurance Brokers. Furthermore, the company has appointed Soumitra Dutta as an advisor on its own board.

“CHUPPS is building a made-in-India brand with a global potential which its consumers will not only feel good about using today – because of their styling, comfort or performance – but one which even future generations would relate to and appreciate,” Sandiip Bhammer, managing partner, Green Frontier Capital, said.

Soumitra Dutta is currently the dean-elect of Said Business School at Oxford University, UK and former founding dean of the SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York. Additionally, he serves on the boards of listed global corporations, has founded several successful start-ups, co-chaired the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Innovation Ecosystems and created major global technology and innovation policies.

For Yashesh Mukhi, co-founder, CHUPPS, Dutta’s extensive experience and understanding of global businesses will provide invaluable insights and learnings to the company. “A large portion of the funds will be used to increase penetration, expand into new markets, and develop high-quality, fashionable, and sustainable products,” he stated.

CHUPPS is launching a sustainable sneaker in September this year. CHUPPS has claimed to developed a unique technology of blending in natural tree fibers, along with recycled materials, to create an upcycled sneaker, which is lightweight, super comfortable as well as stylish. Additionally, CHUPPS will be launching outdoor wear for both women and men with products made from unique sustainable materials while still offering high comfort and fashion.

