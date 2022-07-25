Chupa Chups rolls out ‘Colour Your Tongue Lollipops’ campaign

Chupa Chups, the confectionery brand from the house of Perfetti Van Melle has rolled out a ‘Colour Your Tongue’ campaign. The campaign has been curated for the brand’s young consumer-base with an aim to celebrate Lollipop’s birthday in a novel and quirky way. Pegging Chupa Chups lollipop in a typical teen avatar, the first leg of this campaign starts with dropping hints on the internet about what makes July 20 so special.

“Chupa Chups is guided by the positioning of ‘Karte Raho Fun Fana Fun Fun’ and our celebratory campaign for World Lollipop Day further enhances this spontaneous, cheeky, child-like fun experience of having a lollipop. Our goal is to keep the engagement with our young consumers forever fresh, and we hope that this product and campaign finds its way into their hearts and minds- just like all our prior campaigns,” Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director – Perfetti Van Melle (PVMI), said.

This film opens with a teenage girl who pops Chupa Chups lollipop that colours her tongue blue. Excited about celebrating Lollipop’s birthday, she urges her squad to join her in celebrating World Lollipop Day. However, seeing her uninterested batchmates, she starts losing her enthusiasm as well. To match her energy, one of her friends breaks into song and dance. Seeing their infectious energy, the whole group starts singing, wishing Lollipop a happy birthday. The entire sequence is supported by an uplifting track that not only builds the excitement but resonates well with the brand philosophy of ‘Forever Fun.’

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy. For Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy North, if there was a brand that could own World Lollipop Day, it had to be Chupa Chups. “With the Colour Your Tongue lollipop, we found the whole act of showing off your coloured tongues, irreverent, in a fun way. So we took this child-like act and turned it into a wacky happy birthday song to celebrate World Lollipop Day,” she added.

As an extension to the campaign, the brand has also associated with teen influencers to continue with the buzz around the moment and build on the curiosity as several consumers wished the lollipop a Happy Birthday.

