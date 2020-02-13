Chupa Chups gum celebrates Valentine’s day with its ‘Do you love me?’ campaign

According to the brand, the idea behind Chupa Chups DYLM lollipops is to help create lighthearted banter amongst the target group that the brand caters to.

Perfetti Van Melle’s lollipop brand has rolled out its latest campaign for Valentine’s Day. As part of the campaign, the brand has launched a limited edition lollipop range – “Do You Love Me?” The range includes lollipops with emoticons such as ‘Love You’, ‘BFF’, ‘Heart Break’, ‘Yes’, ‘No’, and ‘Smiley’, all embossed on the lollipop. According to the brand, the idea behind Chupa Chups DYLM lollipops is to help create lighthearted banter amongst the target group that the brand caters to. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy.

The campaign is backed by a television video commercial which shows a group of teenagers who are sitting on the college stairs and playing a game of ‘love me, love me not’. The responses to the game and the fate of the protagonists is left to what the message on the lollipop reveals. The TVC closes with a twist of good humor where a teacher becomes inadvertently involved in what he feels is a professing of love from his students towards him.

According to Rohit Kapoor, director marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, the limited edition packs and the supporting communication adds an element of revelation and gamification to the product, dialling-up the fun quotient among friends. “The new campaign shall be supported on TV and Digital medium in the coming weeks & will further enhance the brand consideration & relevance among the TG,” he added.

“Brand Chupa Chups always keeps fun alive. With the product itself being so much fun, we wanted an equally fun story to showcase the unpredictability. And this ad does it perfectly,” Anurag Agnihotri, ECD, Ogilvy, said.

Perfetti Van Mell is a global confectionery group producing and distributing candies and chewing gums in more than 150 countries worldwide. Chupa Chups was launched in India in 2016 and is present in the lollipops and extruded sour jellies segments. Chupa Chups Gum Filled Lollipops are available in four exciting flavours at a price of Rs 5 per pop, while the sour jellies portfolio comprises of Sour Belts.

