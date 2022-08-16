Chtrbox launches ChtrSocial to help brands become creators

QYOU Media Inc’s Chtrbox has launched ChtrSocial to help brands design, build and multiply their social clout with a creator mindset, including micro-videos and personalised brand storytelling. ChtrSocial claims to offer cost effective and scalable solutions for brands to build digital communities, essentially powering brands to become digital creators themselves. Further, the company has appointed Darshil Shah as director of the new platform.

Creators have changed the way audiences are built on social media, Pranay Swarup, CEO and founder, Chtrbox, stated. “Many brands in India are still going online with a traditional mindset where they’re looking to force-fit or sell things to customers online without a well developed brand community. With ChtrSocial, and our micro creator content solutions, we are looking forward to helping brands take a new-age approach to audience building on social media,” he added.

As per the company, modern businesses are increasingly turning to social media as their primary outlet to engage customers and promote their products, particularly to young audiences. Chtrbox and the newly launched ChtrSocial vertical both target this segment and have successfully worked with several clients, including major brands such as P&G, HP and Pinterest.

With the world of social media evolving rapidly and many platforms prioritizing creator-first algorithms, many brands face a challenge in retaining the shrinking attention span of their potential customers, Darshil Shah, director – ChtrSocial, stated. “We have helped hundreds of businesses create unique promotional strategies to adapt to the new ways of marketing and seen results. When we started working with Chtrbox it was an instant click as we realised how much our vision and synergies align,” he added.

For Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder, QYOU Media, the addition of ChtrSocial to the Chtrbox arsenal of capabilities to offer the market is significant. “Building on the growth of BharatBox targeting tier rural India, and Chtrbox-Represent giving us direct relationships with creator talent, this is another big step in growing the strength and depth of our creator-led media business in India. We believe this will resonate strongly with current and future Chtrbox clients,” he highlighted.

