Christmas 2021: A look at brand campaigns released this season

Madhur Sugar, Swiggy Genie, Nykaa Fashion, Columbia Pacific Communities and others have launched Christmas campaigns

With the year nearing its end, brands are cashing in on the cheerful festival of Christmas and engaging with their consumers. While some brands are spreading joy and bringing smiles to consumers’ face, others are highlighting important issues and urging for a change in the coming year. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns rolled out this year–

Madhur Sugar – #MerryWithMadhur

Madhur Sugar has launched their latest Christmas campaign that invites one and all to be #MerryWithMadhur. Designed by BC Web Wise, the campaign not just encapsulates the tradition of sweet making but also celebrates the joy of gifting to the brand’s audience and community. The campaign takes off with a beautiful Christmas Instagram grid, with festive recipes that exude indulgence and drool.

Swiggy Genie – Santa’s Resume

Dentsu Webchutney has launched the #SantaOpenToWork campaign for Swiggy Genie. It is a quirky and timely way of depicting how gift-givers can outsource all their delivery tasks to Swiggy Genie this Christmas, just the way Santa is. While Santa is #OpenToWork, Swiggy Genie is #OpenToDeliveries! At the heart of the campaign is a ’video resume’ by Santa Claus, explaining his decision to move on, and rallying recruiters to ho-ho-hire him. What’s more, the video is accompanied by an actual LinkedIn profile that states Santa’s achievements with fun posts aimed at recruiters.

Nykaa Fashion – #BeTheSanta

To celebrate the year-end, and the joyous occasion of Christmas, Nykaa Fashion rolls out the #BeTheSanta campaign with an ad film. The campaign aims to usher in the Christmas spirit from our childhood days and be a Santa Claus. #BeTheSanta film explores close and familial relations celebrating Christmas Day by making it special for their loved ones. It traces the efforts of five close friends who have a long-standing tradition of celebrating Christmas with one another. While the celebrations may have seemed to take a back seat this year for the couple in the film, the other friends come through with their imagination and help from Nykaa Fashion to truly make another memorable year together encouraging the #BeTheSanta spirit.

Columbia Pacific Communities – Ms Santa

In this campaign by senior living community operators, Columbia Pacific Communities challenged predefined gender roles in our society. The brand launched a unique Christmas campaign named ‘Ms Santa’ which presents Santa as a woman to children thereby inspiring them to believe that children can be whoever they want to be.

Nutella – #NutellaWithLove

With Christmas comes the season of gifting and sharing love. Cashing in on this sentiment, Nutella has rolled out #NutellaWithLove campaign wherein consumers can create their own persomalised and customised Nutella jars. Adding extra sparkle to the celebrations this year, the brand has also unveiled Ranveer Singh as the Secret Santa.

Winkies – #BoroDinBoroMonn

People’s lives were impacted by the epidemic, particularly those who owned small businesses. Highlighting this, Enormous has rolled out a new Christmas film for Winkies that is devoted to all individuals who have suffered at work in the past year, as well as those who have helped them get through it. The three-minute animated film reflects on the struggles we’ve had with the pandemic, and celebrates how small actions help save businesses.

Read Also: Year Ender 2021: It’s game on for online gaming industry, just play it right for regulatory clarity

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook