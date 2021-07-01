Chris Jansen to join Kantar as Group CEO

Currently, Jansen is the CEO of Cognita

Kantar has brought Chris Jansen on board as group chief executive officer. The appointment will come into effect on 1 November 2021. According to Chris Jansen, Kantar is regarded as a world leader in data and insights-led consultancy and has an outstanding reputation with its clients and this is a result of having outstanding people.

Jansen joins Kantar with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the services sector; from brand building to service delivery transformation, alongside a background in classic FMCG marketing, and an established track record of managing private equity-owned businesses. Currently, Jansen is the CEO of Cognita which has, over his six-year tenure, rapidly grown into one of the largest, and most highly regarded global schools groups. Prior to that, Chris led the Automobile Association (AA) to a stock market flotation in 2014. Chris Jansen held leadership roles, and Board positions at both British Gas and British Airways, having started his early career at Procter & Gamble.

Chris Jansen’s track record of building great companies, as well as his entrepreneurial and competitive spirit, further strengthens the leadership team Kantar has been building over the past 18 months, Adam Crozier, chairman, Kantar commented. “Jansen is a highly people-centric leader who understands the importance a strong culture plays in delivering outstanding results. As we continue on our transformation journey at Kantar, and build on our recent business momentum, Chris Jansen’s leadership will be instrumental in fulfilling the ambition that we have for Kantar,” he added.

