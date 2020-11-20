Cholayil’s Pradeep Cholayil on life beyond work

Pradeep Cholayil, chairman and managing director, Cholayil

The Job

Being a strong leader in this ever-changing environment and motivating my team is the best part about my job. In today’s world, when consumers are embracing newer technology and experimenting, it’s extremely essential for a 50-year-old Ayurvedic heritage personal care brand to keep evolving and staying relevant. This leads to the second-best part of my job, which is to keep thinking about new products and innovations that will keep the brand agile and dynamic in the current environment. My constant endeavour is to keep modernising our factories to produce world-class quality products, and have greater efficiency at the same time.

The Weekdays

My day starts with a yoga session in the morning. In the office, I discuss and brainstorm a lot on how we can continuously keep improving our products. I keep meeting my teams regularly to discuss our performance and our short-term and long-term strategies. I often visit markets and my factories. Nothing is more satisfying than seeing our products being bought by consumers when I am on the field with my sales team. It keeps pushing me to do better, as our products are touching the lives of millions of consumers.

The Weekend

The weekend is the time to rekindle bonds with friends and families, as weekdays are too packed. Dining together with family and having great conversations are some of the best parts of the weekend. I also visit Cholayil Farm where we grow several fruits and vegetables. Being in the open land, away from the concrete jungle, breathing fresh air is extremely refreshing. It gets me ready for another hectic week. I also love watching movies over the weekend.

The Toys

I am an avid photographer. So, a good camera supported with an iPhone are usually my go-to gadgets. I keep a close tab on the developments in these two segments, and often upgrade based on the benefits on offer.

The Logos

There are several brands that people keep suggesting, both Indian and foreign, but I am a loyal user of Indian khadi apparel. It’s a great quality product available for any discerning consumer in all colours and likings. Apart from this, there are a few brands that I keep experimenting with across categories.

