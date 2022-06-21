Cholayil rolls out a new campaign for Medimix Facewash

Cholayil Private Limited has rolled out a new campaign, urging women to use Medimix Facewash to combat pimples. Through the campaign, the brand highlights the practice of ayurveda and aims to showcase its range of personal care products. According to Ashish Ohlyan, VP, sales and marketing, Cholayil Private Limited, nobody likes pimples on the face and there is a strong urge of removing the pimple as soon as it appears. “People generally pop the pimple the moment it appears. We latched on to this behaviour in the film. We hope that it appeals to the young consumers and nudges them to switch to Medimix,” he added.

Conceptualised by Wondrlab WYP, the campaign aims to bring into the light the problems related to pimples with its core audience that is primarily Gen-Zs and millennials. Medimix wanted to use social and digital trends to speak to young women.For Dipti Rode, content lead, Wondrlab WYP, the goal of the campaign was to make the younger audience ‘vibe’ with the brand and make ayurveda relatable to all the Gen-Zs and millennials. “We decided to do a digital music video instead of the usual television commercial (TVC) to catch the attention of the netizens who are more likely to engage with this content format instead of typical advertisements,” she said.

Launched in 2020, Wondrlab is a martech company which comprises creativity, experience and technology, with a deep understanding of human behaviour, brands and platforms. In December 2020, Wondrlab acquired creative agency What’s Your Problem. In March 2022, Wondrlab acquired ‘Opportune’ – a data-driven influencer marketing platform that uses its proprietary technology and creator network to drive influencer marketing with speed and accuracy.

