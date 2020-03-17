Cholayil brings Starcom and Digitas as its media and digital partners

The association will provide digital solutions to the company and help them connect with new age consumers

Cholayil has roped in Starcom India and Digitas India to manage the integrated digital communications mandate of the company. As part of the mandate, Starcom will manage strategy and media planning and buying across media platforms whereas Digitas will provide digital marketing services for different Cholayil brands such as Medimix, Cuticura, and Krishna Thulasi.

Previously, Leo Burnett India had won the creative mandate for Cholayil to manage their entire product portfolio as well as the future launches. Cholayil, which boasts Ayurvedic and natural products is aiming to contemporize its offering further to reach out to newer segments, Pradeep Cholayil, chairman and managing director, Cholayil Private Limited said. “We aim to leverage the power of data to create engaging and personalised consumer experiences. Publicis Groupe with its ‘Power of One’ model and offering brings in new perspectives and future-facing capabilities. As we embark on our expansion plans, we look forward to benefiting from their experience and expertise,” he explained.

The association with Leo Burnett helped the brand deliver significant results, claimed Ashish Ohlyan, head of marketing, Cholayil Private Limited. “Medimix, our flagship brand has grown at a significant pace in a sluggish market on the back of new repositioning. If there is a synergy in the approach of all key stakeholders then it will benefit the brand exponentially. Through the association, we aim to deliver stronger performance of the brand,” he explained.

The association will provide digital solutions to the company and help them connect with new age consumers to drive business growth, Dheeraj Sinha, MD India & CSO, Leo Burnett, South Asia said. “This association will enable us to weave a seamless narrative for the brand across platforms to deliver on the business through a cross functional team,” he added.

Read Also: ZEE5 launches ‘Main Mera Dekh Lungi’ campaign focussed at Indian women

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook