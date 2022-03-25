Chingari partners with Fashion TV, acquires exclusive rights for its content

In Collaboration with the app, Fashion TV and GARI (Chingari’s native token) also launched 100 Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs)

Chingari has entered into a strategic partnership with Fashion TV (FTV). As per the partnership, Fashion TV’s content will be available exclusively on Chingari app. Moreover, GARI and Fashion TV has also launched 100 Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs). The event showcased exclusive GARI Panda NFTs and Fashion TV NFTs in a 75-piece fashion show designed by Madiha Abaida of Extremedy.

“The partnership will be mutually beneficial for both the brands with Chingari getting exclusive rights to play Fashion TV content on its platform. Further, the all exclusive 100 GARI Panda NFTs and Fashion TV NFTs, GARI Panda NFTs will turn out to be a gold rush for the artists and celebrities across the globe,” Sumit Ghosh, CEO and co-founder, Chingari app, said.

Chingari has also announced its entry into Fashion Metaverse. As per the app, holders of these NFTs will have exclusive benefits including access to ‘invite-only’ parties and fashion events hosted by Fashion TV including Fashion Metaverse, a chance to meet and greet Bollywood A-listers and to be a part of a Panda NFT global community.

The partnership aligns with our vision to make our premium content from the fashion industry’s most successful designers, models, photographers accessible to everyone, Michel Adam Lisowski, president, FTV, stated. “The Fashion TV- GARI Panda NFTs is another exciting offer to the community wherein the early adopters could churn out crazy payouts,” he added.

Chingari, powered by GARI, is an Indian short-video app launched in 2018. The app offers video categories such as dancing, singing, transformation and many more. GARI is the native token of Chingari app. It enables short-form video creators to monetise their content on the blockchain with the GARI token. It acts as an in-app currency and a governance token. According to the app, it has over 270,000 active wallet users and is amongst the top three projects on Solana blockchain.

Read Also: Dell Technologies rolls out its new campaign ‘Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook