Chingari partners with Cloudwood Entertainment

Both the companies aim to handpick the talent who are passionate about the entertainment industry and give them a platform to showcase their skills

Indian short-video app, Chingari has partnered with Cloudwood Entertainment, a digital artist marketplace. With this partnership, both the companies aim to handpick the talent who are passionate about the entertainment industry and give them a platform to showcase their skills.

As a part of the partnership, the video app will provide a platform to its creators. Following this, the Cloudwood team will select artists from among the creators to finally select the talents that can make a difference in the entertainment sector. The entertainment company will groom the selected creators and provide them support and network to work in the industry.

“Looking at the ever-evolving entertainment space, we believe that newer talents who are successful in making a place for themselves in the industry receive a great welcome from the audiences of India. And we would like to provide a platform/opportunity to more such talents who have the potential to become India’s next superstar and can entertain the viewers with their skills and art,” Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari app, said.

Chingari app is focused on collaborating with brands and companies to provide an opportunity for creators and the upcoming stars of India, Deepak Salvi, co-founder and COO, Chingari App, stated. “Cloudwood Entertainment’s vision of grooming the rawest talents of our country and making them a household name is what we at Chingari stand for too. Our recent initiative, Chingari Star Contest was also launched with the idea to explore and identify the talents of India and give them the right platform,” he added further.

“Cloudwood Entertainment has partnered with Chingari for the ‘Future of Indian Artists’. Cloudwood’s motto is to nurture raw talents and enable them to build a career in the entertainment industry. Through this collaboration with Chingari, Cloudwood aims to handpick the talent that is passionate about this industry and place them at the right spots,” Sunny Leone, co-founder, Cloudwood Entertainment, said.

Read Also: BYJU’S launches #HallaMachaDe anthem ahead of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook