Chingari inks strategic partnership with Snow Records

Short video app Chingari has announced its partnership with Snow Records, an independent newly launched music label. The association will mark the promotion of all the new albums that will be released by Snow Records, which will be promoted on the Chingari app.

Chingari’s association began with promoting the latest song Bismillah 2. The song was promoted on Chingari’s app through a contest and the influencers also had a meet and greet with the star cast of the song and made videos that were promoted by the creators through their Chingari profiles/ accounts.

“At Chingari, we majorly believe in extending our support to and promoting the upcoming artists, creators, brands and labels that have the capability of soaring high, when given the right opportunity. Snow Records has great potential and talent associated with them, and we are very excited to have them on board with us,” Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari, said.

“We are extremely happy to announce our music label Snow Records and partner with Chingari to promote our latest track Bismillah2 as well as our upcoming projects. In this new venture, we aim to create music to conserve the real traditional music of the country which is fading each passing day. Our first song Bismillah 2 is the perfect example of it,” Atmika Tiwari and TJ Bainsla, directors, Snow Records, said.

“We constantly try to create new trends for our creator community to make entertaining videos on, while enhancing their user experience as well as encouraging our viewers to spend more time on the app. We are looking forward to many songs that will be launched by Snow Records in the future,” Deepak Salvi, co-founder and COO, Chingari stated on the partnership.

