Chingari inks new partnership with Desi Crew Digital

With this alliance, Chingari wants to enter the Punjabi music market and strengthen Punjabi songs and roots

Short video app Chingari has inked a partnership with Desi Crew Digital, a platform for upcoming talents. With this alliance, Chingari wants to enter the Punjabi music market and strengthen Punjabi songs and roots. In addition, Chingari users will get the opportunity to connect with Punjabi songs from rising talented names. On the other hand, Desi Crew Digital can spread its base on the digital platform majorly via the short video platform’s user base.

According to Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari App, this collaboration with Desi Crew Digital reflects Chingari’s passion for offering something different for its user base. “At Chingari, we want to keep the pace up for our users with some stirring offerings. This partnership with Desi Crew Digital is our latest attempt to spread some Punjabi enjoyment on our platform,” Ghosh added.

For Deepak Salvi, co-founder and COO, Chingari App, the platform has an ongoing process of making affiliations with brands and platforms who are big on creative and making a difference for the masses. Moreover, the Punjabi music scene is huge and entertaining. Hence, Chingari wants to be a part of that scene and bring it closer to its users with Desi Crew Digital, Salvi noted.

“We are happy to announce our collaboration with Chingari to promote our upcoming projects. In this new venture Desi Crew Digital, we aim to bridge the gap between upcoming talent and the industry. Our stellar artist roster is the perfect example of it,” Shabeg Singh Atwal, director, Desi Crew Digital, stated.

Chingari app allows users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new friends, share content, browse through feeds, and more. Chingari has collaborated with multiple music labels and brands and offers regular promotional activity and content, it said in a statement.

Read Also: One Life Studios inks exclusive streaming rights of Tennis Premier League 2021 with Sony LIV

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook