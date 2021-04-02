Chingari brings Salman Khan onboard as global brand ambassador and investor

Chingari closed a fresh round of funding recently of $ 13million led by OnMobile

Short video app Chingari on Friday announced Salman Khan as its global brand ambassador and investor. “Our ethos is to reach out to every state of Bharat and it is our pleasure to have Salman Khan on board as one of our global brand ambassador and investor. Our association will power Chingari to scale greater heights in the near future,” Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and chief executive officer, Chingari App said.

With Salman Khan as the global brand ambassador and investor, Chingari is looking to augment its position in the market, the company said in a statement. “We believe that Salman’s mass appeal will help us attract more users onto the platform. Chingari has always focused on empowering the content creators and builds on its strategy to continuously bring exciting content for all users with more relevant and robust features, for the larger Bharat,” Deepak Salvi, co-founder and chief operating officer, Chingari App, stated.

Chingari was launched on Google Play Store in November 2018. By December 2020, the company had already raised well over $ 1.4 million from its blue-chip backers in India and globally, including investment groups like Angel list, iSeed, Village Global, Blume Founders Fund, Jasminder Singh Gulati among others. Chingari also closed a fresh round of funding recently of $ 13million led by OnMobile.

“Chingari is amongst the most popular entertainment apps in India and it has focused on adding value to its consumers and content creators. I like how Chingari has shaped up in such a short span of time, a platform for millions from rural to urban to showcase their unique talents and be seen by another million’s in no time,” Khan added on the association with the company.

Read Also: OnMobile leads $13 million investment round in Chingari

Read Also: How 2020 was a year of challenges and opportunities for emerging Bharat

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook