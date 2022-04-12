Chingari app partners with streaming platform Bongo

Chingari app and streaming platform Bongo have entered into a strategic partnership. As part of the partnership, the short-video app will now be able to access Bongo’s content library. As per the two companies, the aim of this association is to create content for the youth.

For Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, chief content officer, Bongo, the plan is to provide entertainment with original content, local and international drama series, movies, shorts, live channels with renowned and new independent content creators as well as create opportunity to display under OTT platforms, YouTube, among others, as well as promote them. “Our goal is to build a foolproof ecosystem that will bring multi-genre digital content creator who will engage all sectors of the audience through researching their taste of contents, behaviour patterns and market demand that Bongo and Chingari become mutually benefited, as Chingari is one of the fastest-growing social networking platforms,” he opined.

The partnership with Bongo is yet another step towards adding premium content on the app for its users, Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari App, stated. “Bangla movies are known for its creative and content quotient, and we hope that the viewers will enjoy the Bangla content that will be shared by Bongo on Chingari App. This partnership demonstrates Chingari’s commitment to providing content that is in line with the preferences of the Indian audience. We are hoping that these high-impact collaborations and initiatives will assist us in attracting more audiences and help users create engaging and multilingual content for the entertainment of our viewers,” he added.

