Chingari announces a two-day paid monthly period leave for its female employees

Chingari, a growing on-chain social app, has announced two days of paid menstruation leave per month for its female employees. As per the company, the move of offering a 2 day paid leave per month is intended to recognize the difficulties that women face during menstruation and to empower them to prioritize their health.

The new policy is also an effort to combat the long-standing stigma associated with menstruation. This policy reflects Chingari’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive workplace in which every employee is valued and treated with respect.

Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari, commented on the new policy, saying, “We understand the importance of empowering women in the workplace and are dedicated to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment. We believe that this policy will assist our female employees in managing their health and well-being.”

The decision by Chingari to implement menstrual leave is part of its larger initiative to support women’s health and well-being. The company has been promoting #GARI4NARI, a social impact initiative aimed at empowering women in India by providing financial assistance to those in need.

Chingari’s women influencers and creators on average earn anywhere from INR 5,000 to 50,000 worth of GARI Social Tokens per month on the app by taking advantage of its popular live and audio streaming features.

