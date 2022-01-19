Chimp&z Inc wins digital marketing mandate for MuscleXP and Man Arden

The accounts will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office

Chimp&z Inc, the integrated marketing agency from Merge Infinity, has won the digital marketing mandate for MuscleXP and Man Arden from the house of Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle Pvt Ltd. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on amplifying the brands’ social media communication across Facebook and Instagram. In addition, the agency will also be responsible for crafting social media strategies and campaigns for both brands to highlight their innovation and offerings. The accounts will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.



“I have always believed that associating yourself with people of good quality always brings the best to you. I am happy to associate with Chimp&z Inc as I know that they are the best ones to take our business a notch higher digitally. I personally have ingenuousness on Chimp&z Inc to amplify the brands’ social media communication across Facebook and Instagram. We want to reach as many people as we can and Chimp&z Inc are the foremost in the market to do so,” Sahil Mehta, director, Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, said.



The agency will focus on boosting digital footfall, engagement, and brand recall for both the brands, Man Arden and MuscleXP that brands share a common goal of delivering high-quality products at affordable prices. While the agency will work on positioning Man Arden as a one-stop solution for the modern-day evolved men’s daily grooming essential, it will focus on positioning MuscleXP as a scientifically advanced, safe nutritional sports supplement.



“The game plan is to create recognisable social and digital strategies which back the brands’ key messages. Over the next few months, the team will be releasing a series of digital and social content plans to reach the brands’ targets which will starlight the brands and their USP to their desired target groups,” Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO and co-founder, Chimp&z Inc, stated.

Read Also: Skore unveils ‘WearAnUncondom’ campaign for new product

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook