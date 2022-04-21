Chimp&z Inc promotes Ashish Duggal as COO

Digital creative agency Chimp&z Inc has elevated Ashish Duggal, erstwhile vice president – growth and operations to the role of chief operating officer of the company. The appointment is effective from April 2022.

“Duggal is a thinker with an acute understanding of our client’s evolving requirements. He has a track record of harnessing creativity in all its forms to deliver rapid growth and results. His knowledge and erudition about the ever-changing digital market always came to fruition for the agency. We wish him the best for his new role and hope that he continues to deliver strategic solutions that will uplift Chimp&z Inc’s success metrics,” Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal, founders, Chimp&z Inc, said.

In his new role, Duggal will focus on accelerating the agency’s expansion across key business verticals by adding new revenue streams and will continue to report to the group founders – Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal. He will administer new business acquisitions, large-scale campaigns, strategy, influencer management, project management team, and overall agency operations to redefine the company’s growth metrics.

“I stepped into Chimp&z Inc at a time when Covid-19 was wreaking havoc across industries. Even in such uncertain situations, the agency managed to deliver remarkable content for its clients, holding the team together. With a strategic roadmap in place, an exciting time comes ahead. I look forward to contributing to the new wave of growth for Chimp&z Inc in the global market establishing it as a digital powerhouse,” Duggal stated on his new role in the company.

Chimp&z Inc currently works with brands such as Autocar India, Tata Play Binge, Cartoon Network India, NMIMS, MyGlamm, POGO India, APL Apollo Pipes, Jeevansathi, Coin DCX, Hashtag Poker, Vinod Cookware, Astral Limited, TATA Play, LenDenClub, MuscleXP, among others.

