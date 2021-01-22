  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chimp&z Inc names Ashish Duggal as VP, growth and operations

January 22, 2021 1:56 PM

Duggal will look into the partnerships with existing clientele and will actively contribute to strategising and acquiring new clients

Prior to Chimp&z Inc, Duggal served as AVP at Logicserve DigitalPrior to Chimp&z Inc, Duggal served as AVP at Logicserve Digital

Digital communications agency, Chimp&z Inc has announced the appointment of Ashish Duggal as vice president, growth and operations. He will be working closely with the co-founders on scaling up the business and boost operational developments in the agency and the Merge Infinity Global Network.

In this role, Duggal will look into the partnerships with existing clientele and will actively contribute to strategising and acquiring new clients with his advertising insights and brand communication advisory to amplify the agency’s business impact. He will be working with teams across the agency’s Mumbai and Gurgaon offices.

With over 10 years of experience in digital marketing prior to Chimp&z Inc Duggal served as AVP at Logicserve Digital. A certified sales practitioner for Adobe Experience Cloud products, he is also equipped with a deep understanding of the Google ecosystem including GCM, DV360, Search 360, AdWords, and other media platforms. Duggal brings to the table marketing technology solutions. He excels in analysing businesses and consulting for acquiring and budgeting for media (performance and branding), technology (analytics, personalisation, CMS, automation), creative and development solutions, data science, SEO, content, among others.

“At a time when we are working towards expanding in the International market, Ashish is a great addition to the top management. His vast experience will be instrumental in realising our vision and is a definite step towards building a more comprehensive team. We look forward to growing together in this journey,” Angad Singh Manchanda, co-founder and CEO, Chimp&z Inc said.

“In my tenure here, I plan to strengthen the business by bringing in the best practices and set up processes that match up the global scale, which is already a work-in-progress at the agency. My duties encompass overlooking existing and new business, initiating new revenue streams, partnerships, and regular business operations (India and International),” Duggal added.

