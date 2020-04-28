Chimp&z Inc launches digital marketing agency ‘Yellophant Digital’ for startups and SMEs

Yellophant Digital will be headed by Preksha Seth

In order to provide digital marketing solutions to startups and SMEs across the country, Chimp&z Inc launched Yellophant Digital. The digital marketing agency aims to leverage the power of digital industry to drive growth of companies using creative solutions and data.

The agency will provide digital marketing services such as SEO, SEM, social media, email marketing, ORM, media planning, website development among others. SMEs and start-ups seek to make a grand appearance on digital media and have a longer shelf-life in the highly competitive markets, Lavinn Rajpal and Angad Singh Manchanda, founders, Chimp&z Inc said. “The agency is modeled to function effectively and sustainably with the clients’ needs at the center. We have enabled all the necessary services required to boost brands to the forefront in the very initial stage of the agency to provide wholesomely to its clients,” they elaborated.

According to Preksha Seth, co-founder, Yellophant Digital, it is started with a very simple thought of being a launchpad for the start-up and SME industry of India. “Our vision is to be the leading agency in the SME sector and provide a specialized agency model to cater to the specific needs of this industry. The aim is to revolutionize the way brands and entities look at the digital industry and provide growth to them by using dynamic creative solutions and data,” she added. The new agency is headquartered in Mumbai and will be headed by Preksha Seth.

Chimp&z Inc is a creative agency headquartered in Mumbai with offices in Gurugram as well as operations in North America founded by Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal. Since its inception in 2013, the company has been providing integrated solutions that enable data, media, and creativity to work together for optimal campaign performance across the entire customer journey. The company operates with more than 100+ digital communications experts.

