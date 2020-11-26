Chimp&z Inc bags the integrated mandate of plant-based meat brand ‘Blue Tribe’

Chimp&z will conceptualize a 360-degree digital marketing strategy for the brand

Blue Tribe Foods, a new food startup in the plant-based-meat arena, has awarded its integrated marketing mandate to marketing agency Chimp&z Inc, post a multi-agency pitch. As the sole launchpad for Blue Tribe on the digital front, the agency will conceptualize a 360-degree digital marketing strategy for the brand, ranging from social media, creatives, performance, online relationship management, search engine optimization, public relations, and web development along with an eCommerce platform creation. The account will be handled by the agency’s headquarters in Mumbai.

Considering the recent demand for sustainable alternatives to meat, Blue Tribe has to step in armed and ready, Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO, and co-founder, Chimp&z Inc said. “We aim to provide them with all the digital arms and ammunition needed through their journey. The end goal is to make Blue Tribe a household name from the substitute meats industry in all parts of India,” he added.

About 60% of India’s population consumes meat, making the country a large meat market, and hence, a potential one for plant-based meat, Sandeep Singh, co-founder, Blue Tribe said. “Blue Tribe is founded with a conscious attempt to replace animals in the food supply chain for a sustainable and healthier future for generations to come. To establish our brand as a better alternative, we will have to raise awareness about the impact of animal agriculture and we decided to do so digitally. Chimp&z Inc’s pitch stood out as a complete strategy for the smooth launch of our brand into the market and people’s minds,” he stated further on the association with the agency.

