Chimp&z Inc bags the integrated mandate for UK-based EdTech startup AceTute

EdTech startup AceTute has awarded its branding, creative and digital mandate to Chimp&z Inc. The agency will act as a launchpad for the product in India by providing technology and digital marketing solutions. The account will be handled from the agency’s headquarter in Mumbai.

As per the mandate, the agency will create brand strategy and build the technology for the product from scratch while also designing and developing the website and mobile application for the EdTech start-up, to be launched in June 2020. Furthermore, the mandate demands the agency to perform social media marketing, media planning and execution, creative strategy, and public relations for the brand.

According to Dominic Shellard, founder and CEO, AceTute, the platform along with Chimp&z Inc aims to introduce a step-change in the educational achievements of the students. “EdTech was the future before March 2020, but its role is now absolutely essential to educational success, growing economies, and a safer world. With our digital partner Chimp&z Inc, we look forward to fulfilling our aspirations and revolutionizing EdTech.”

The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch. It is an opportunity for us to think holistically for a brand and get it ready for a digital-first economy, Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO and co-founder, Chimp&z Inc said. “Together with the team at Theseus Global (Education) Ltd, we aim to create a product which not only delivers to the objective but also leaves a memorable experience behind for its consumers. We plan to create a strong player in the education sector of the country and look forward to launching the product on a global platform soon.”

Founded in 2013 by Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal, Chimp&z Inc is a multi-dimensional marketing agency headquartered in Mumbai with a branch in Gurugram as well as operations in North America. Chimp&z Inc has been providing integrated solutions that enable data, media, and creative solutions to work together for optimal campaign performance across the entire customer journey.

