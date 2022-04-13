Chimp&z Inc bags the digital mandate of Raw Beauty

Chimp&z Inc has bagged the digital mandate of skincare brand Raw Beauty. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for formulating a brand tonality, crafting social media communications, looking into digital strategies, and media planning. The first phase of this partnership is to launch a website, designed and conceptualised by the agency.

We look forward to expanding our customer base by actively and effectively reaching out to our target segment, Sunayana Walia, co-founder, Raw Beauty, said. “That would require us to ramp up our social media presence by improving our Instagram presence and strategically deploying ads. We want to ensure that our outreach and marketing strategy reflects the core values of the brand. Chimp&z Inc’s experience in the industry and their commendable past work encouraged us to hire them. The quality of our partnership thus far has been excellent and we look forward to translating into tangible results,” she added further.

The agency will undertake the responsibility of managing Raw Beauty’s social media and increasing brand awareness for boosting conversion rates and sales. While working on the brand tonality, the agency will establish brand guidelines, and brand positioning, develop various pillars of communications based on brand philosophy, set up a fixed brand voice, design logo and layouts for story templates, among others.

For Ashish Duggal, vice president, growth and operations, Chimp&z Inc, Raw Beauty is an emerging brand that holds a vision to make people comfortable and confident about their raw selves. “With their extensive range of products to select from, we believe that our team of strategic experts can add a lot of value to their social media marketing by making it one of the best brands to consider for natural products. Leveraging our experience of creating a digital footprint for beauty brands, we look forward to this partnership and are confident that we will be a big part of their scaling exercise.”

