Chimp&z Inc bags the digital mandate for Tata Sky Binge

DTH network Tata Sky’s aggregator app platform Tata Sky Binge has assigned its creative and digital mandate to digital agency Chimp&z Inc. The account was awarded following a multiple agency pitch. The mandate is to establish and amplify Tata Sky Binge’s brand proposition, ‘Entertainment Ko Bada Karo, Binge Karo’ digitally.

According to the agency, it proposed to create a separate entity for Tata Sky Binge on the digital platforms. Keeping it independent from its parent brand Tata Sky, the agency has curated a launch plan to take Tata Sky Binge live on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by creating a social media-specific brand persona and line of communication. The agency has been further mandated to handle the brand’s content marketing, ORM, influencer outreach programs as well as media planning and buying to ascertain its digital and social media presence.

Chimp&z Inc has been handling the social media portfolio of Tata Sky for four years. Their lateral approach towards brand building for Tata Sky Binge and the concept presented convinced us of the partnership, Anurag Kumar, chief communications officer, Tata Sky, said. “With this shared vision and enthusiasm, we aim to up the game and heighten engagement for Tata Sky Binge,” he added.

According to Lavinn Rajpal and Angad Singh Manchanda, founders, Chimp&z Inc, the universe of entertainment is ever-evolving and a new category of service making its way is the aggregators of multiple OTT players with the aim of being the sole intermediary platform. “Tata Sky is a household name in India. We can now expand to create a 360-degree communication for the digital ecosystem of the brand with Tata Sky Binge. Establishing it as a separate entity from its parent brand on social media platforms was a well-researched strategic move. The content created for Binge will be more young, cool, smart, and witty,” they explained.

