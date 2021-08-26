Chimp&z Inc bags social media mandate for The Derma Co.

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch

Digital agency Chimp&z Inc has bagged the social media marketing mandate for the skincare brand, The Derma Co. Along with creating, managing, and executing end-to-end digital campaigns and strategies, the agency will also be responsible for social content and product photoshoots. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency’s Gurugram office keeping social communications a notch up to drive digital sales, the agency said in a statement.

According to Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, The Derma Co., skincare has evolved over the years and consumers are looking for specialised products for their skin concerns that are safe and effective. “The Derma Co. has a wide portfolio of science-backed skincare solutions with potent ingredients in the right concentration that will help our consumers to heal their skin from within and reveal their filter-free skin. Chimp&z Inc resonates very well with our approach and through this partnership, we aspire to keep our audience engaged on social media and create a paradigm shift in skincare. We are delighted to partner with Chimp&z Inc for handling strategic and creative responsibilities for The Derma Co.,” Alagh added on the association.

“We look forward to working on creating powerful social communications for a brand like The Derma Co., which thrives on making the Indian market vocal, and top-notch in skincare solutions. Their AI-driven methods hold a lot of potential for advancement in the beauty care sector. The dedicated team at Chimp&z Inc is excited to work on their social media amplification front and aspires to achieve game-changing results. This will lay the foundation of a close partnership that can yield phenomenal results in the days to come,” Angad Manchanda, CEO and co-founder, Chimp&z Inc stated.

Read Also: OPPO rolls out ‘The Chronicles of Sharma-Verma’ digital campaign to showcase its after-sale services in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook