Chimp&z Inc bags digital marketing mandate for LenDenClub and InstaMoney

Chimp&z Inc, the digital agency from the house of Merge Infinity Global, has won the digital marketing mandate for LenDenClub. As part of the mandate, the digital agency will be responsible for social media management, creative solutions, ORM, media planning and strategy, and influencer marketing for LenDenClub and its loan product InstaMoney. The agency will work on building brand awareness and initiating social conversations to reflect the brand’s vision. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch, the agency said in a statement. Furthermore, the account will be handled out of the agency’s headquarters in Mumbai.



According to Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO and co-founder, Chimp&z Inc, LenDenClub has carved up a significant foothold in the country by offering peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, a new-age investment class to diversify one’s investment portfolio, and is also redefining the digital lending industry.



“Our strategic and creative expertise will add more value to the brand’s image and business plans. Chimp&z Inc and LenDenClub both share extremely high ambitions and that common ground and vision will make this collaboration beneficial for us and a delight for our audiences,” Manchanda added.



The P2P lending platform LenDenClub provides an alternate investment opportunity to investors or lenders looking for high returns with creditworthy borrowers looking for short-term personal loans. It claims to have secured more than 2.5 million borrowers and one million lenders. The P2P lending platform claims to have registered loan disbursements worth more than Rs 2,000 crore since its inception while disbursing more than Rs 1,500 crore in the current financial year.



Against this backdrop, Chimp&z Inc will work on establishing the brand as a thought leader by building its brand image to boost social traffic. With different strategies, the agency will articulate the brand’s mission to position it as the one-stop-shop for all investment transactions, it said in a statement.

