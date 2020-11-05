Chimp&z Inc bags digital mandate for Portronics

The brand’s partnership with the agency is based on a shared vision of amplifying brand recall and visibility

Portronics, a company operating in portable and innovative gadgets space, has awarded its social media mandate to Chimp&z Inc. As per the mandate, the agency will offer integrated digital services including handling the brand’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube, crafting digital campaigns, strategizing influencer marketing, formulating content and creative solutions to drive organic traffic growth.

Portronics has launched over 1,600 products, including portable speakers, power banks, portable projectors and scanners, since its inception in 2010. Their goal is to design products that fit their customers’ needs, and also in their pockets. The brand’s partnership with the agency is based on a shared vision of amplifying brand recall and visibility within its target audience, especially the youth, using social media.

Chimp&z Inc is determined to realize the brand’s vision of expanding its reach in the youth and remodeling a new line of communication for the brand in the digital space, Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal, co-founders, Chimp&z Inc said. “Portronics has been a trusted name in the market for years now, and we plan to amplify the same by enhancing the brand’s recall value while making a conversation with its target audience,” they stated further on the association.

Being a prominent electronics consumer brand, we strive for the best visualization of our products and their usability, Jasmeet Singh, co-founder, Portronics, said. “Chimp&z Inc’s vision aligns with ours and we hope to be able to broaden our horizon and create a customized consumer experience. Through our alliance with Chimp&z Inc, we aim to grow our brand’s digital presence and make our products more accessible to the Indian marketplace,” he added.

Read Also: Skechers India launches a new campaign with Ananya Panday

Read Also: Vim’s new campaign calls for gender equality in dishwashing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook