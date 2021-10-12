Chimp&z Inc bags digital mandate for Hashtag Poker and Poker Sports League

The accounts were won after a multi-agency pitch

Digital advertising agency Chimp&z Inc has won the digital mandate for Hashtag Poker and Poker Sports League, affiliated with Mind Sports League. Along with social media and influencer management, the agency will also oversee its production and performance campaigns. The accounts were won after a multi-agency pitch. “Chimp&z Inc plans to articulate its vision and USP’s using a wide array of strategies to position them as the one-stop shop for all the poker fans,” the agency said in a statement.

The game of poker is assumed to be a tedious task and to break that glass between the truth and assumption, we have joined forces with Chimp&z Inc to help us communicate our vision and establish poker as a fun mind sport, Pranav Bagai, founder and CEO, Mind Sports League said. “After scouting across various agencies, we have now found the right ROI-driven agency that understands our long-term goals and can amplify our voice on social media through campaigns and creative strategies. We look forward to this collaboration,” he added.

“Poker now has a robust digital presence. It’s time for us to enhance our reach and spread the word that poker is more of a lifestyle that aids in the development of life skills such as decision making, recruiting, financial planning, interview skills, and risk appetite, among others. Since poker is a relatively new game in India, its acceptance and development potential are enormous. We believe in the dedicated team of Chimp&z Inc and are thrilled to embark on this new journey with them,” Akshay Chachra, co-founder and CFO, Mind Sports League, stated.

“We are intrigued to work on creating powerful communications for Hashtag Poker and Poker Sports League who believe in shattering stereotypes and the team at the brand believes in the same. Over the next quarter, you will be seeing a lot of work on social media, digital performance, and the video production front. Chimp&z Inc and Hashtag poker both share extremely high aspirations and that common value and vision will make this partnership favorable for us and a treat for our audiences,” Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO and co-founder, Chimp&z Inc, stated.

