Chimp&z Inc appoints Manan Shah as head of client services, West and North India

Shah had previously been associated with companies such as Convonix and AdLift

Marketing agency Chimp&z Inc has announced the appointment of Manan Shah as the head of client services. He will manage Chimp&z Inc’s West and North India accounts and report directly to the CEO and co-founder, Angad Singh Manchanda. According to the agency, it aims at expanding the senior leadership with the appointment.

With a decade’s experience in digital marketing across verticals, including banking, e-commerce, travel, and insurance, Shah had previously been associated with companies such as Convonix and AdLift. In his earlier roles, he has held positions in media planning, business development, operations and also ran his enterprise. “Chimp&z Inc opportunity comes at the right time in my career as the way brands would approach marketing is transforming swiftly with a great deal of focus on revenue and business growth,” Manan Shah said.

According to Angad Singh Manchanda, co-founder and CEO, Chimp&z Inc, Manan’s eye for details and a unique understanding of a client’s needs, marketing dynamics, and consumer trends will strengthen the team’s perspective on the data and analytical thinking, which I believe is absolutely necessary for the agency’s journey ahead. “His vast experience, problem-solving skills, and enthusiastic drive are distinctively suited to lead our client servicing function. We look forward to this new leg of our journey and to working together to create a visible stir in the digital-first businesses in India and overseas,” he added further.

Founded in 2013, Chimp&z Inc is a multi-dimensional marketing agency headquartered in Mumbai offering services across digital strategies, branding, MarTech solutions such as website designing and user interface, media buying and selling, search engine optimization (SEO) among others. The company’s client portfolio includes names such as Dine Out, Tata Sky, Discovery India, TLC India as well as others.

