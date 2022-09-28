Chimp&z Inc bags creative and digital mandate for Tata Steel Foundation

Digital-ﬁrst advertising agency Chimp&z Inc has been awarded the digital and creative mandate for Tata Steel Limited’s wholly owned charitable trust, Tata Steel Foundation. As per the company, the account was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency’s Gurgaon and Mumbai ofﬁces.

As per the mandate, Chimp&z Inc will craft social media strategies for interactive and impact-driven communication to highlight the organization’s mission and vision such as brand awareness, brand afﬁnity, community building, and increased share of voice. It will further enable the Foundation to magnify its brand value with content that appeals to the right audience.

Tata Steel Foundation’s presence across the social media domain is aimed at opening meaningful windows of learning, cross-pollination of ideas, and spaces of collaboration, Shuvra R, communications, Tata Steel Foundation, said. “We appreciate the emerging social media platforms as instruments of change and a builder of ecosystems by themselves. Tata Steel Foundation is looking forward to partner with Chimp&z Inc in this endeavor,” she added.

As per the mandate, Chimp&z Inc will be responsible for creating, managing, and executing end-to-end digital activities like social media, creatives, and campaign strategies. The agency will manage the brand’s Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, & YouTube accounts while focusing on website development and production-led campaigns from ideation to execution. With an intent to increase the online visibility of Tata Steel Foundation, Chimp&z Inc will also be responsible for reinforcing its growth goals and new CSR initiatives by strategically leveraging various digital platforms.

For Ashish Duggal, COO, Chimp&z Inc, partnering with one of India’s ﬁnest solutions-oriented foundations is a big win for the team. “In the attempt to live up to the vibrant legacy of Tata Steel Limited, it is of utmost importance to elevate the communication of Tata Steel Foundation digitally. With a collective experience of nine years in social media management, our dedicated team will aim at creating a mark for the programs of Tata Steel Foundation by leveraging our team’s social media acumen. As we extend our digital frontiers, we look forward to magnifying their digital presence and providing effective social media outcomes through our strategic expertise,” he highlighted.

Also Read: E-commerce firms sell goods worth Rs 24,500 cr in first four days of festive season sales: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook