Chicnutrix ropes in Shilpa Shetty Kundra as its brand ambassador

Chicnutrix, on Monday, announced its association with Shilpa Shetty Kundra as its official brand ambassador. Through this association, Chicnutrix aims to cement its commitment to women’s wellness with pure, effective, and clinically proven best nutritional supplements for a healthy and happy lifestyle.

As per the company, this association also marks the launch of Chicnutrix’s new product, ‘Chicnutrix Plant-Based Collagen Builder’ for skin rejuvenation with clinically proven ingredients that is dermatologist-approved.

We welcome Shilpa Shetty Kundra to our Chic Tribe, Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO, Chicnutrix said. “She is an inspiration for women across categories. We at Chicnutrix being a brand made for women by women, aim to cater to all age groups and categories. Who better than the iconic wellness guru to endorse our values and core philosophy. As a woman who herself is a firm believer in fitness and natural ingredients, she joins the brand with an authentic voice that helps spread this positive message of healthy living. With this association, we aim to amplify brand awareness across urban and rural markets to create many more captivating stories fuelled by pure, clinically proven, clean and convenient nutrition,” she added.

For Kundra, nutrition is the core to well-being. “Our lifestyle today is such that it is difficult to keep up with all the nutrients and essentials required by a woman on a daily basis for her hair, skin and general well-being. One brand that does that for me is Chicnutrix. I have been fond of their communication and the fact that it is a brand by women for women, and I really like their approach to wellness and beauty through science-based nutrition. As a fitness enthusiast, I believe in the saying that you are what you eat and that wellness and beauty start from within. I look forward to embarking on this partnership,” she stated.

