Chennaiyin FC ropes in GenX as associate sponsor for the upcoming season

Two-time Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has appointed men’s innerwear and athleisure brand GenX as the club’s associate sponsor for the 2022-23 Indian football season. GenX is a youth centric addition to the Lux Industries JM Hosiery Group and is a homegrown brand from Tirupur, Vita Dani, co-owner, Chennaiyin FC, said. “We at Chennaiyin FC welcome them on board, in what is going to be a special season back home at the Marina Arena. We have always enjoyed working with Tamil Nadu based brands, and look forward to a fruitful association with GenX,” she added.

Manufactured by JM Hosiery and Company Limited, GenX is an affiliate of Lux Industries Limited. This is their very first association with a major football club. As per the company, this partnership will see GenX utilise various marketing rights in order to engage with the passionate fan base of the club. The brand’s logo will feature on the front of all match and training kits of the Marina Machans below the neck, throughout the season.

As GenX is a youth brand catering to men, the company believes that this opportunity is ideal to engage with their target audience, Navin Kumar Todi, director, Lux Industries Ltd, said. “GenX – the brand that deals with innerwear, casual wear and athleisure wear has been expanding rapidly, and we are optimistic that this association will enable us to expand our consumer base and accelerate growth. Together, we are confident in our ability to excite the Chennaiyin FC fans this season. We look forward to a great season for the club,” he highlighted.

Chennaiyin FC will kick start their campaign for the new season against ATK Mohan Bagan on October 10 followed by the much awaited clash against Bengaluru FC at the Marina Arena on October 14.

