Chennaiyin FC renews partnership with SSVM Institutions for a third consecutive year

The partnership is aimed to take football to every town and district of the state

Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced that the club has renewed its association with Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer (SSVM) Institutions as the club’s associate sponsor for a third consecutive year. SSVM’s partnership with Chennaiyin FC began before the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season, allowing the two-time champions to take the game beyond Chennai and into other parts of Tamil Nadu, such as Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.

“SSVM Institutions are one of the finest education institutions in the country and we at Chennaiyin FC are proud to have them as a part of the family for the third consecutive year. This association has grown stronger with each passing year and we are confident of a strong showing in the upcoming season, along with our partners SSVM,” Vita Dani, co-owner, Chennaiyin FC said on the renewed partnership.

“SSVM’s emphasis on sports as part of its curriculum and Chennaiyin FC’s massive fan base will not only ensure a strong partnership but also help create interest for the sport among the youth,” the football club said in an official statement.

“SSVM Institutions is delighted to be partnering with Chennaiyin FC for the third consecutive year. We are now one family as the association has grown stronger with each passing season. We look forward to more successful years for

Chennaiyin FC, and we hope to support the club on all fronts,” Manimekalai Mohan, managing trustee of SSVM Institutions at Coimbatore, added.

As per the club, it is Chennaiyin FC’s endeavour to take football to every town and district of the state, and the partnership with SSVM, which has a very strong educational presence in Tamil Nadu, had always been a step in that direction.

Read Also: How are brands using community marketing as an effective tool to increase their sales

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook