Chennaiyin FC renews partnership with ACKO General Insurance

Chennaiyin FC(CFC) on Tuesday announced that it has extended its partnership with digital insurer ACKO General Insurance as associate sponsor on a multi-year deal. The insurance company joined hands with CFC for the first during the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League(ISL). With this partnership, ACKO General Insurance plans to strengthen its association with CFC and engage more deeply with the club’s fan base across the country.

“After a successful first year of the partnership last season, we’re glad to welcome ACKO General Insurance back as part of the CFC family. The faith that ACKO has displayed in Chennaiyin FC is clear in the multi-year renewal that the brand has chosen to enter into with the club,” Vita Dani, co-owner, CFC, said.

As a part of the deal, the brands will work together to solidify the brand narrative that highlights ‘trust’ as a key factor while buying insurance and on the football pitch. ACKO’s logo will feature on the right chest position of CFC’s kit. Moreover, the association will be amplified with a 360-degree campaign across television, digital content and social media integrations, CFC said in a statement. The insurance company claims to have over 68 million unique customers.

“We are glad to extend our partnership with CFC and support this beloved football team. Last year, we also created some mini-game screenings to help the fans of CFC watch their favourite football team and we are hoping to increase further engagement with the fans. CFC and ACKO, in association with Akshaya Patra, have also undertaken various local initiatives to help the people of Chennai during the times of Covid,” Ashish Mishra, executive vice president, marketing, ACKO General Insurance, stated.

