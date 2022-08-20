Chennaiyin FC extends association with Biker’s as associate sponsor

Hero Indian Super League’s franchise Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has brought on board men’s grooming brand, Biker’s for the 2022/23 season as the club’s associate sponsor. “Biker’s joined the Chennaiyin FC family last season as official partners and we are glad to have them back as our associate sponsor for the 2022/23 season. We thank them for their continued support and they will engage with the club’s fanbase as live football returns to Chennai this October onwards,” Vita Dani, co-owner, Chennaiyin FC, said.

The Biker’s logo will feature on the back of the Marina Machans’ shorts on the right leg across all match jerseys and training kits for the 2022-23 Indian football season.

Biker’s, a brand of the CavinKare group, is a young and growing men’s grooming brand that offers a wide range of innovative and accessible men’s personal care products. The brand has been associated with the two-time ISL champions since last season when it came on board as the club’s Official Partner. Through this association, Biker’s principal objective will be to utilise the wide range of its men’s personal care products like men’s 2 in 1 shampoo+conditioner, body wash, and beard essentials to keep the CFC squad well-groomed as the team gets ready for its return to Chennai after a gap of two years.

According to Rajat Nanda, business head – PC, CavinKare, fzootball has enjoyed a great fan base in India and the love for the sports has multiplied over the years. “BIKER’S being a young, men’s personal care brand found this opportunity to be apt to reach our target consumers. The brand has been growing exponentially and we are confident that with this association we will be able to achieve faster growth and reach a much larger consumer base. BIKER’S is a category first brand that has transformed the perspective about men’s grooming needs,” he added.

