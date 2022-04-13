Chennai Super Kings is the biggest sports franchise in India with 40.9 million fans: Report

India’s sports fan base is at 136.3 million according to the latest report by media consulting firm Ormax Media. Titled ‘We, The Sports Fans of India,’ the report highlights that cricket leads with 124.2 million fans with kabaddi, wrestling (including WWE) and football in a close contest for the second position, with 23-28 million fans each. The report profiles these fans by gender, age, NCCS, pop strata and states.

Of this, Chennai Super Kings has emerged as the biggest sports franchise in India with 40.9 million fans. As per the report, CSK’s fan base of 22.5 million people is almost the same as the entire fan base of the sport of football in India. The report also looks at the various football leagues and their fan following. Lionel Messi’s erstwhile team Barcelona FC tops the list with 3.9 million fans. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi feature in the list of the 10 most popular sportspersons in India. The list includes seven cricketers and badminton player PV Sindhu, besides the two football players.

Viewership numbers, especially from television, are not an accurate representation of the fanbase of any sport, as India is predominantly a single-TV nation where a lot of sports viewing is passive in nature, Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO, Ormax Media, said. “Through this report, we aim to fill in the need gap for reliable data on the size and the profile of the ‘real’ sports fans, who are actively watching and engaged with the sport. The report can provide useful material to sports leagues, teams and broadcasters for their brand and communication strategy initiatives,” he added.

In the section on viewing behaviour, while 44% Indian sports fans watch live sports only on TV, a sizeable 36% are using both traditional and digital media to watch live sports. The remaining 20% are watching sports exclusively on digital. The report also covers the preferred commentary languages in India, reported by various geographies and demographics.

The report is the outcome of a consumer research conducted over the six-month period from July to December 2021. The research is based on a sample size of 12,000 people across urban and rural India.

