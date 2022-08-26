Chemin Esports partners with Brazilian Esports organisation Influence Rage

Chemin Esports has partnered with Influence Rage, an e-sports organisation in mobile gaming with dozens of content creators, players and staff from all over Brazil and South America. Together, they have formed Influence Chemin Esports, a venture that will enable Chemin to expand its operations in Brazil and other western countries.

Esports industry has the potential to attract global audience, Ishan Verma, founder and director, Chemin Esports, said. “It is currently in a nascent stage and therefore makes it the right time for us to expand operations in the international markets. This collaboration with Influence Rage will provide us the early mover advantage in the global market. It is part of our strategy towards building a strong global team and creating a platform for brands to associate with wider fan base from different regions,” he added.

Through this collaboration, Chemin Esports will benefit from the four rosters that Influence Rage manages including PUBG Mobile Roster – Currently, PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Champion, Call of Duty Mobile Roster – Qualified for Call of Duty World Championship 2022, Arena of Valor (AoV) Roster – Currently, AOV Pro League Brazil Champion, PUBG Mobile Female Roster – The performing one in Brazil circuit.

“Brazil and India are two giant markets for Esports and together we can boost the process of global expansion for both brands. We started our partnership on a very good note with the qualification for the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2022. We now intend to hire new rosters for new games and to have a greater presence in this market,” Wagner Damasio, CEO, Influence Rage, stated.

Along with the above, Chemin Esports will also be able to capture the content creation space as the content creator associated with Influence Rage will now be creating content under the Influence Chemin Esports banner. This is Chemin Esports’s first inline strategic partnership that the company has announced.

While the Esports market has significantly grown globally, a report on Esports viewer statistics estimated 234 million Esports enthusiasts in 2021, and this is likely to touch 318 million by 2025. The report also forecast on touching the occasional Esports viewership to 322.7 million by 2025.

