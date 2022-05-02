Chemin Esports onboards Mountain Dew as its official beverage partner

Chemin Esports enters into a strategic partnership with Mountain Dew. As per the collaboration, the beverage brand will be the official beverage partner of Chemin Esports. The beverage company has a significant interest in esports with its Dew Arena.

While the Indian Esports industry is relatively new, the industry has seen a rapid rise even in the pandemic period, Ishan Verma, founder and director, Chemin Esports, said. “With Asian Games and Commonwealth Games scheduled later this year, 2022 will be an important year for the Indian Esports community. The interest of major brands will propel the industry into the next orbit and therefore we found a partner such as Mountain Dew that understands Esports. This is a boost for Chemin and validates all our hard work. This further gives a boost to our teams’ confidence and another reason to perform consistently,” he added.

As per the company, Esports caters to a large audience, especially the young gen z. The gen z audience prefers to consume niche content that is in tune with their interest. Esports organisations have been successful in attracting and engaging them. This has become one of the key reasons for brands such as Mountain Dew and others to enhance their interest in Esports companies. The Indian Esports industry is very young, and the interest of larger brands such as Mountain Dew in Indian companies can boost the process of attracting an audience nationally and from the international markets.

For Vineet Sharma, category director, Mountain Dew and Sting, PepsiCo India, as a brand, Mountain Dew has been at the forefront of bringing in consumer experiences that have celebrated emerging youth trends and youth platforms. “We are looking forward to partnering with Chemin Esports, as their official beverage partner, to further encourage participation in gaming which is a major consumer passion. Our approach with gaming/Esports has always been around helping elevate the gaming experience and engage with our consumers through partnerships at the same time,” he stated.

Read Also: Living Food unveils its ‘Learning Food’ campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook