Chemin Esports appoints Himanshu Chandnani as its marketing and talent consultant

Chemin Esports has appointed Himanshu Chandnani as its marketing and talent consultant. The company aims to strengthen its strategic talent hires and take the firm’s marketing endeavours to the next stage, and the appointment is in line with Chemin’s vision and long-term growth plan. In his new role, Chandnani will conceptualise brand building initiatives, creating new video IPs, planning the social media content calendar, and grooming Chemin’s talent.

“Considering our team performance, the collaborations we had in the recent past, and the position we have achieved among the Esports industry in India, it will be important to have the right people in our team. Chandnani’s arrival and his experience will strengthen our team’s confidence and allow us to grow in the Indian gaming industry,” Ishan Varma, founder and director, Chemin Esports, said.

Previously, Chandnani was associated with Red Owl Gaming as content and Esports head, and Sportskeeda as the Esports consultant, besides founding and co-founding websites and companies such as TGW Gaming, Cricping.com, and WeSocializeu.

For Chandnani, the company is focusing on creating opportunities for evolving gamers, a platform for brands to reach out to its audience. “It just gives me the right mix of opportunities to leverage my experience and evolve in the growing industry,” he stated.

Recently, Chemin had announced its collaboration with Rooter, a game streaming platform, to expand its reach by creating a content partnership. Followed by in April, this year, Mountain Dew, the global beverage brand, became its official beverage partner.

Established in 2020, Chemin Esports has been built around making and training different rosters of teams across various games at different platforms. Additionally, Chemin Esports acts as a talent incubator and helps budding Esports athletes and aspiring content creators in the field of gaming. Chemin Esports currently has two Esports rosters namely Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Free Fire.

