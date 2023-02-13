Cheil India appoints Neeraj Bassi as chief growth officer

Cheil India, today announced the appointment of Neeraj Bassi as chief growth officer. According to the company, Bassi will lead Cheil India’s business growth by adding to the roster of new clients and help in delivering transformational work that builds on Cheil India’s capabilities in creative, media, data, activation, and retail. In his current role, he will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, chief operating officer(COO), Cheil India.

A seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience under his belt, Bassi’ s expertise sits in brand management, internal process transformation, and strategic management. His career trajectory encompasses stints as group chief strategy officer with Havas and president of planning at Ogilvy India. He has handled strategic responsibilities for brands like Cadbury’s Dairy Milk & Five Star, Voltas, Honda, HSBC, and Vistara. He has also previously held the position of Cheil’s chief strategy officer.

Talking about his appointment, Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India said, “We are all geared up for the next chapter in Cheil India’s growth story. We are uniquely positioned as a Business Connected Agency that offers an integrated result-oriented offering of various services to our clients. The presence of veterans like Neeraj helps us take this value proposition forward with our clients and deliver high-impact work that benefits the bottom line of our client”.

Commenting on his appointment, Bassi said, “Good to be back at Cheil. In my last stint, I focused on the Samsung business and was part of the team that did the big flagship launches. This time, as the head of non-Samsung business, I am looking forward to taking the learnings to other clients across mainline, digital, retail, activation, and e-Commerce. Really excited to be back in a business role after a long time”.