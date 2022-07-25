ChefKart raises $2 million in seed round led by Blume Ventures and Pravega Ventures

ChefKart, a Gurugram-based at-home cooking services platform, has raised two million dollars in seed round of funding led by Pravega Ventures and Blume Ventures. The round saw participation from Deepinder Goyal, Titan Capital, Kunal Shah, Tremis Capital, Lets Venture, and other prominent angels. ChefKart aims to upskills local cooks into trained and professional home chefs.

ChefKart is driven by the idea to digitise an essential service that is largely unorganised, Mukul Singhal, co-founder and partner, Pravega Ventures said. “ChefKart is a pioneer in streamlining an industry with tremendous untapped market potential in capturing customer food wallets. By also empowering the local community, they are on their way to developing a complete ground-to-customer supply-demand chain. It may be a challenging process, but the positive cash cycle model of ChefKart has significantly changed the way at-home cooking functions in India,” he added.

As per the company, the capital raised will be utilised to further Chefkart’s vision to become the lead provider of subscription-based at-home cooking services in Gurugram and expansion to other geographical territories. The products and services offered aim to revolutionise the end-to-end kitchen needs of users. One of the immediate goals for the business is to improve the customer experience and increase tech adoption among service providers.

“We have served over 3,200 families and are managing more than 2,300 cooking sessions daily with a 15% month-on-month growth. Urban Company shutting down their chef services again makes us the market leader and proves our mantle of running and building a large-scale enterprise,” Vaibhav Gupta, CEO and founder, ChefKart, stated.

The company forecasts aggregation on top of the grocery delivery space, with a goal to capture the time spent by consumers planning their daily meals and their arrangements. “On the partner front, we are relentlessly working towards streamlining our home chefs’ onboarding and state-of-the-art training proces,” Arpit Gupta, COO, ChefKart, added.

According to a FICCI – PwC report, the Indian Food Services market is valued at INR 5,52,000 crores in 2022, with the unorganised sector claiming over 57% of the market share. There is a huge demand for reliable cooking services. ChefKart aims to bridge this gap by transforming this untapped sector’s workers into reliable service providers.

