Charul Tomar joins OMD India as head of strategy

The Indian division of media agency network, OMD, has appointed Charul Tomar as its new head of strategy. In her role at OMD, she will be spearheading impactful, strategic initiatives across the board, building upon existing strengths, and driving the next stage of OMD India’s growth story while working with key stakeholders to build a strong, strategic foothold in the region. She will be reporting to Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India.

“Tomar is a fine strategic leader and frontrunner when it comes to having a pulse on the confluence of consumer, brand and insights. Her appointment comes at a time when OMD India is undergoing significant momentum and one that is fuelled by the most promising talent in the industry. I am certain that her valuable expertise, combined with her drive and commitment, will help us take our offerings to new heights. The future looks promising,”Iyer said.

With over 13 years of diverse experience having worked with leading market research and media agencies, such as Kantar, Nielsen and Mindshare, Tomar brings with her robust cross-functional experience in market research, insights and strategy and media analytics, the company said in a statement. At OMD, she will also be in charge of accelerating efforts around nurturing a culture where attention and empathy are treated as valuable currencies to take a more humanistic approach towards client and people relationships. Furthermore, advancing the mandate of the organisation, she will be instrumental in augmenting the Red Spine – OMD India’s nerve centre, ensuring that each component of the system remains interconnected in an efficient way. With a spotlight on furthering Omni’s potential and an emphasis on leveraging OMD Design – the end-to-end process by OMD, she is all set to further capitalise on emerging trends and make complex decisions faster. In essence, Tomar will be navigating OMD India in bold new directions to achieve exponential growth and success.

“Sharp strategic management is always at the heart of every successful business. The agency exudes a strong vision and energy on the back of an exciting 2022 it has had so far, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to formulate game-changing strategies and deliver scalable business solutions, all while keeping empathy and attention at the core of what we do,” Tomar stated.

