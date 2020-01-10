Charles Peng on Honor India on life after work

As the leader of one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, I get the chance to test and experience new technologies and products before delivering them to consumers.

The Job

The smartphone industry is growing aggressively and setting up new benchmarks with every new product launch. Innovation is the key to this industry to keep pace with competitors and that is what thrills me most about my job.

As the leader of one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, I get the chance to test and experience new technologies and products before delivering them to consumers. It not only brings excitement to witness an amazing new technology before it reaches others, but helps the team and me to decide whether this product is useful for the Indian market or not. Our team then customises the technology/ product for the Indian market.

The Weekdays

Mornings are the best part of the entire day. I wake up as early as 6 am and start my day with exercise, mostly taking a walk or going for a run in the fresh air. Once I have finished my workout, I have my breakfast at 8:30 am, and I keep it as healthy and nutritious as possible.

Post breakfast, I start my work by checking emails and making a to-do list. Once I reach the office, I go through my calendar for the day and if it is the first day of the week, I ensure to note down the important activities for the upcoming week. I prefer to finish all the important tasks and meetings in the first half of the day.

I love tea. Whenever I find the time, I prefer to have Pu’er tea from China (also known as Chinese tea), which helps me stay healthy and energetic throughout the day.

The Weekend

I try to keep my weekends mostly for family and friends. I love reading; it helps me break the monotony while learning something new every time. I am also passionate about photography and love playing games in my free time. I also love travelling; I try and plan vacations with family at least two or three times a year.

The Toys

I love smartphones. It is the one gadget that keeps me connected to the world and at the same time provides live updates about my upcoming appointments, be it personal or professional. My smartphone connects me with my favourite activity — gaming. PUBG and King of Glory are my favourite mobile games currently.

The Logos

I admire Burberry and Armani when it comes to selecting apparel. When it comes to sportswear, I prefer Adidas. I am also passionate about cars and, for me, Audi is always the first choice.

